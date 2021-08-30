Pusha T says that follow-up to ‘Daytona’ is “coming soon”

Pusha T has revealed that his fourth studio album is “coming soon”, following the release of longtime collaborator Kanye West‘s ‘Donda’.

Speaking on the red carpet at the re-opening event for Jay-Z‘s 40/40 Club in New York earlier this week, Pusha told reporters that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Daytona’ will be arriving soon.

“New album coming soon, check for ‘Donda’,” he told reporters, plugging West’s tenth studio album which dropped yesterday (August 29).

Watch a clip of Push confirming his new album’s imminent arrival below:

Pusha T says he has a new album coming soon at Jay Z’s party at the 40/40 club pic.twitter.com/1xlYIXzAVM — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) August 29, 2021

Late last year, it was revealed that West would once again be helming production on Pusha’s forthcoming album, as he did ‘Daytona’.

Pusha T’s feud with Drake, who is set to release his new album this Friday (September 3), was recently reignited with the latter took shots at both Pusha and West in a recent collaboration with Trippie Redd, ‘Betrayal’.

West then shared a screenshot of a group text to eight people – including both Pusha and Drake – to Instagram, where he wrote “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Following the release of ‘Donda’, Pusha T took to Instagram to praise both the album and West, writing “This is about power, money, influence and taste…nothing more, nothing less.

“Watching you ‘joystick the culture’ makes us all proud. Continue to do things your way, congrats, and I’m honored to have been a part of the process.”