NewsMusic News

Pusha T teams up with Jay-Z on new Pharrell-produced single, ‘Neck & Wrist’

Marking the rappers' first collaboration since 2016's 'Drug Dealers Anonymous'

By Anna Rose
Pusha T, Jay-Z
Pusha T and Jay-Z CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Pusha T has teamed up with Jay-Z on the new single, ‘Neck & Wrist’, marking the first time the rappers have teamed up since ‘Drug Dealers Anonymous’ in 2016.

The latest song to be lifted from Pusha T’s forthcoming fourth studio album, ‘Neck & Wrist’ sees Pharrell Williams undertake production duties. It also comes a month after Pusha confirmed that Jay-Z was on the album.

“We call this ‘God level rap for dummies'”, Pusha quipped on Twitter. Listen to ‘Neck & Wrist’ below:

Advertisement

The single – released today (April 6) – follows on from February’s ‘Diet Coke’, which was produced by Kanye West and 88-Keys and will also feature on Pusha T’s upcoming album.

Since the release of his Grammy-nominated third album ‘DAYTONA’ in 2018, Pusha T has released several singles, including ‘No Problem’, ‘Sociopath’ with Kash Doll, ‘Coming Home’ with Lauryn Hill and ‘Puppets’.

Most recently, Pusha T dropped a song that takes aim at McDonald’s, ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track’, released in partnership with rival US food chain Arby’s.

In January, Jay-Z was one of several rappers backing a prospective law that if passed, would stop New York prosecutors from using rap lyrics as evidence. Meek Mill and Big Sean have also lent their support to the proposed law.

Advertisement
Advertisement