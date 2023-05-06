Pussy Riot, Alice Glass and Boys Noize team up on new song ‘Chastity’

Pussy Riot, Alice Glass and Boys Noize have collaborated on a brand new song – watch the official video for ‘Chastity’ below.

The track comes along with a video by Lil Internet and is a sugary hit of danceable synth-pop.

Discussing the track in a statement, Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova said: “This song will put the patriarchy in a tiny cage and throw the key out.”

Watch the video for ‘Chastity’ below.

The new material follows Glass’ debut solo album, ‘PREY//IV’, which NME described as “a cathartic, horror-infused creative reclamation” for the former Crystal Castles singer.

Last year, she shared a new song called ‘Lips Apart’ while midway through her ‘Trauma Bond’ tour of North America.

That year, Glass also asked Machine Gun Kelly to apologise for what she described as “predatory behaviour towards underage girls”, stemming from comments that Kelly had made in old interviews.

Tolokonnikova, meanwhile, has reportedly been identified on a list of Russian authorities’ “most wanted” criminal suspects.

According to the Associated Press, Tolokonnikova – a founding member of the feminist punk group, which has long been controversial in their native Russia for their incitive protests against Vladimir Putin’s regime – was first spotted in the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of criminal targets in March. The revelation reportedly came via Russian news outlet Mediazona, which was co-founded by Tolokonnikova.

It’s said that Tolokonnikova’s listing in the database shows her wanted for “criminal charges”, however these are not disclosed in any significant detail. The artist was notably jailed for more than a year after a Pussy Riot demonstration in 2012, where after performing inside the Cathedral Of Christ The Saviour in Moscow, she was arrested for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred”.