Pussy Riot protest Alexei Navalny’s death outside Russian embassy in Berlin

Pussy Riot protested Alexei Navalny’s death outside the Russian embassy in Berlin on Sunday (February 18), accusing Vladimir Putin and the Russian government of being “murderers”.

The activist group staged the protest outside the embassy following the Russian opposition leader’s death on Friday (February 16).

Details surrounding his death remain scarce, though authorities at the prison where he was being held said he suffered “sudden death syndrome”, according to the BBC. The state-run RT suggested via an unknown source that he died from a blood clot.

Pussy Riot held large signs reading ‘Murderers’ at the demonstration. “We came with one simple word – ‘MURDERERS’ He did not just die. He was murdered,” Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova said in a social media statement over the weekend.

“What we need to know about Putin is that he’s much more fragile than he seems. He is afraid of his opponents.”

In another post shared to X/Twitter, Pussy Riot wrote: “Navalny did not just die in Arctic jail, it was a cold-hearted assassination. Right before presidential •elections• in Russia.

“Putin is personally responsible for the death of my friend. Navalny is Russia’s light, hope and its bravest heart.”

Police in Russia have cracked down on protests following Navalny’s death, with one human rights group claiming at least 100 people had been arrested, according to Sky News.

Pussy Riot said German authorities demanded the group remove their masks and threatened them with arrest.

Navalny was arrested and imprisoned on charges of corruption in 2021, which have been widely reported as being fabricated and issued in an attempt to silence his criticism of Putin.

Last weekend, Bono paid tribute to Navalny during a Las Vegas Sphere residency show with U2.

“Apparently Putin would never, ever say his name,” Bono told the crowd. “So I thought tonight, the free people, from here, people who believe in freedom – we must say his name. Not just remember it, but say it.” The frontman then led the crowd in a chant of “Alexei Navalny”.