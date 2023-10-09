Pussy Riot team up with Avenged Sevenfold for electric new single ‘We Love You Moar’

Pussy Riot have teamed up with Avenged Sevenfold for the new single ‘We Love You Moar’.

The new track is a reimagined version of Avenged Sevenfold’s song ‘We Love You’ from 2023’s ‘Life Is But A Dream…’, complete with extra guitars and vocals from Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova.

The metal band have also collaborated with Nadya on a branded balaclava, with proceeds set to go towards SOS North Caucasus, a human rights project which helps LGBTQ people and their families in the North Caucasus, Russia.

Check out ‘We Love You Moar’ below.

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on their ‘Life Is But A Dream’ North American tour. Earlier this year, Ticketmaster announced that it had teamed up with metal band to offer fans NFT-gated pre-sale tickets.

In a statement to Billboard, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows said the partnership and NFT-gating process is instrumental in “assuring that fans get the best tickets at the best prices without bots, scalpers and long wait-times.”

Elsewhere, this summer M. Shadows revealed that Avenged Sevenfold were behind the deepfake AI “hack” that falsely announced cancellations of their upcoming festival appearances.

Speaking to Rock Feed, M. Shadows said that he’d secretly colluded with the band’s management behind the scenes to pull off the stunt, while also keeping the festivals in question in the dark.

The musician said he wanted the AI to be as “authentic as possible” to “make an overarching comment on society and where it’s going”.

In recent news from Pussy Riot, the Russian feminist punks teamed up with Nova Twins last month for the new single ‘Bad Trip’, which also features Argentinian producer Mykka.