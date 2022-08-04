PVRIS and Bad Suns team up on new “summer bop”, ‘Maybe You Saved Me’

PVRIS feature on a new song released by Bad Suns for the deluxe edition of the latter’s 2022 album, ‘Apocalypse Whenever’.

‘Maybe You Saved Me’ features on the upcoming expanded edition of Bad Suns’ fourth album, which features PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn alongside Bad Suns singer Christo Bowman.

Bowman said in a statement (via Stereoboard): “When I drove home from the studio after we wrote the song, I immediately knew I wanted to hear Lynn’s voice in the mix, and we’re so grateful she came aboard.

“She breathed a new life into the song and helped make it something truly special.”

Gunn added: “Christo’s voice is so iconic and distinct, it felt so special to get to sing along with it on this track. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this song, it’s the perfect happy and sad summer bop. I hope everyone is in a car and has their windows down when they listen to it for the first time.”

The deluxe release of ‘Apocalypse Whenever’ is due on September 30. A second bonus cut is also included: a Robotaki remix of ‘Life Was Easier When I Only Cared About Me’.

It comes ahead of Bad Suns kicking off their North American tour on October 3, 2022 in Pomona, California, US.

Meanwhile, earlier this year PVRIS postponed their tour of Europe and the UK, shifting its starting point from April 2022 to January 2023.

The nine-month delay comes down to the band opting to focus on their as-yet-unannounced fourth album, which Gunn confirmed was officially “in progress” in a statement shared in April.

Gunn explained that the tour was initially “meant to be accompanied by a brand new PVRIS album” but, up to this point she and her bandmates had been held back by “the unlimited amount of obstacles and setbacks brought on from the pandemic” as well as a lack of support from their former label, Rise Records.