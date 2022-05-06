Pyra announces her newfound liberation on fresh single ‘out!’

London-based Thai pop artist Pyra has released her latest single ‘out!’.

Released on streaming platforms on May 6, ‘out!’ is Pyra’s first release as an independent artist in four years and a declaration of liberation on several fronts: from a relationship, from the closet (Pyra is pansexual, according to a press release), and from her record contract (with Warner Music Thailand).

Over production by Grammy-nominated Sean Hamilton, she sings: “I make it drip drop / I make the bass drop / See ever since I came out / Everybody jump on my Bangkok” – that last line a reference to her 2020 single ‘Bangkok’.

Listen to Pyra’s new single ‘out!’ below:

Now based in London after moving there earlier this year from her native Thailand, Pyra is scheduled to perform at several festivals in the United Kingdom in coming months: The Great Escape Festival, Liverpool Sound City and London Pride Festival.

Pyra’s last release came in the form of her 2021 EP ‘fkn bad pt. 2’, which dropped in November last year and featured tracks like ‘Can’t Keep Running Away’ and ‘Hole Heart’.

Pyra won Best Solo Act From Asia at the recent BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating out fellow nominees Pamungkas, Reese Lansangan and Zild. Her collaborative single ‘Yellow Fever’ with Ramengvrl and Yayoi Daimon was also nominated for Best Song By An Asian Artist, but lost out to Warren Hue’s ‘Omomo Punk’.

Pyra’s ‘fkn bad pt. 1’ EP clinched the 15th spot on NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021, with writer Khyne Palumar praising the EP as a “maximalist shindig” that manages to confront issues Pyra is passionate about with “ridiculously infectious, hip-hop-spiked pop hooks”.