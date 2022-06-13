Pyra jumps on New Orleans artist Boyfriend’s new single ‘Sugar & Spice’

Pyra has guested on ‘Sugar & Spice’, a new single by New Orleans artist Boyfriend.

‘Sugar & Spice’ serves as the title track from the debut album by Boyfriend, which will drop later this year on September 9. According to a press release, the track is a response to feminism that has been co-opted as a consumerist trend and “silly, infantilising” language used in female representation worldwide.

“Sticks and stones may break my bones but they won’t stop me / Sugar and spice and everything nice / That’s what they’d like to think we’re made of,” goes the track’s refrain.

Listen to ‘Sugar & Spice’ here:

Earlier in May, Pyra released her latest solo single ‘out’, and made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list, alongside other artists including Warren Hue, Yung Raja and SYA.

At the BandLab NME Awards 2022, the London-based Thai artist also won Best Solo Act From Asia, in a category that also included Pamungkas, Reese Lansangan and Zild. Her track, ‘Yellow Fever’, which featured Ramengvrl and Yayoi Daimon, was also nominated for Best Song By An Asian Artist.

Pyra’s last project was last November’s six-track EP, ‘fkn bad pt. 2’. Its predecessor, ‘fkn bad pt. 1’, clinched 15th place on NME’s list of 2021’s best Asian albums. NME noted the record’s socially conscious themes, with writer Khyne Palumar praising the EP as a “maximalist shindig that manages to confront matters the ‘dystopian pop’ star feels strongly about”.

Boyfriend’s upcoming album will include appearances by Big Freedia, Pussy Riot and Death Valley Girls. ‘Sugar and Spice’ marks her second track released this year, following ‘Superman’, which she put out in April. The producer first made her debut in 2012, and has produced for artists including Charli XCX, Mykki Blanco and Pom Pom Squad.