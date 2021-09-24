Pyra shares hopeful new song, ‘Can’t Keep Running Away’

Thai pop artist Pyra has released a new song, ‘Can’t Keep Running Away’.

Opening with acoustic guitar strums, the song marks a change of pace from the hard-hitting, statement-making hip-hop of 2020 single ‘Bangkok’ and 2021’s ‘Yellow Fever’, featuring Yayoi Daimon and Ramengvrl. On this hopeful track, Pyra sings about embracing change and the unexpected.

Listen to ‘Can’t Keep Running Away’ below:

‘Can’t Keep Running Away’ comes just over a month after the release of Pyra’s EP ‘fkn bad pt. 1’, which besides ‘Bangkok’ and ‘Yellow Fever’ also included ‘Paper Promises’, about government elitism, and ‘Suicide Spirit’, about struggles with mental health and depression.

Speaking to NME in an interview last month, the 28-year-old shared that speaking up about these issues feels natural to her. “It’s my aspiration to become an activist when I hit 40, so [addressing] these issues through my music now seems like a natural course of action,” she said.

“When I was younger, I had a lot of insecurities,” she added. “I was afraid of being judged and I felt like I had to be in a certain box. Now that I’m older, I realise that being an artist means having the freedom to express myself without any limitations. I decided that it’s time I broke free from social norms.”

Pyra is expected to release the second part of ‘fkn bad’ sometime later this year, and a deluxe album in early 2022.