QOTSA’s Josh Homme reveals his “go-to” most-watched movies

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has shared a number of his “go-to” most-watched movies.

Speaking on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, Homme was asked what some of his favourite films are, and which ones he puts on regularly.

“I love a movie called The Nice Guys,” he answered. “Whenever I’m feeling down, I watch this movie The Nice Guys with Ryan Gosling and … Russell Crowe. It’s just so funny and it’s very much Abbott and Costello somehow the way that movie is and the way people speak to each other. The dialogue makes me happy.”

Advertisement

He also pinpointed Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, adding: “There’s something about Gangs of New York that is just very upsettingly sexy.”



The singer then added: “Frankly, I like a good romantic comedy because it seems so distant from my own life. I kind of don’t care [which one], I don’t care. I just like to watch the fantasy of what love is and it always ends with they live happily ever after, when traditionally in real life, things get dicey. It’s almost like Cinderella is a romantic comedy too. I’m okay with a little fantasy like that.”

He also shared his love for the film Heavy Metal, saying: “It’s just sheer fantasy and is a movie that really wouldn’t be made now. It’d be difficult to make cause it’s just a piece of art. But I’ve watched it maybe 100 times.

“It’s really this loose story to try to cobble together these episodes and the story that they’ve tried to cobble and sew together with no consequence whatsoever is just great on the eye. It’s extreme and it’s fantasy and the things it’s doing are just cool. It’s like a stoner movie.”

Elsewhere, Queens Of The Stone Age are set to head out on an upcoming tour of the UK and Ireland, and recently added a new show to the run.

Advertisement

‘The End Is Nero’ tour will arrive in the UK and Europe later this year – kicking off with a now-sold-out show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on November 4.

After making stops across Luxembourg, Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf and Antwerp, Josh Homme and co. will play a series of live sets in the UK, including a spot at the O2 Arena in London on November 15.

The tour dates are all in support of their latest album ‘In Times New Roman’, which arrived earlier this year. Buy tickets here.