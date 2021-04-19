Quavo says Migos’ ‘Culture III’ is being mixed

Quavo has said Migos‘ third album is being mixed.

‘Culture III’ will follow the trio’s last record, ‘Culture II‘, which was released in 2018. Quavo, who makes up the Atlanta rap group with Offset and Takeoff, said yesterday (April 18) on Twitter that the project is “Goin InTo Mixing”.

In February, Quavo told fans the album would arrive in the coming weeks. Nothing materialised, however, the group shared a snippet of a new, untitled track a month later – again promising that ‘Culture III’ would arrive soon.

Producer Murda Beatz also confirmed last month that he was working on ‘Culture III’ in the studio with Migos. He helped produce the ‘Culture II’ hit ‘MotorSport‘, which featured Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The snippet of new music came after the trio confirmed in January that ‘Culture III’ was officially on the way, and shared a lengthy trailer.

“We been having time to bond with each other and time to spend because our solo careers been allowing us to do different things,” explained Quavo in the video. “We got relationships, and we growing.”

Offset also said that he understood the significance of the third album in a trilogy, and Takeoff went on to say that they had had many sleepless nights putting in work in the studio.

“Being locked in, you still have stuff to write about,” reflected Takeoff. “But you’re not out there moving, taking trips, going from state to state. Getting energy from places. It gives you more things to rap about.”