Quavo takes sightseeing tour of the Dominican Republic in video for new song ‘Galaxy’

Quavo has shared a new video for his song ‘Galaxy’, which sees him taking a sightseeing tour of the Dominican Republic.

The track, which features on the rapper’s recent album ‘Rocket Power’, follows the song ‘Hold Me’ which saw him attend a memorial service for late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the video.

The clip for ‘Galaxy’ sees him going on a date on the island, cutting into a coconut with a machete, and playing football with the local kids. You can view it below.

Announcing ‘Rocket Power’ earlier this year, Quavo described the album as “my therapy” following the death of Takeoff.

“This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!

“Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Takeoff died on November 1 last year, aged 28, when he was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas. In January, a man was charged with the murder of Takeoff but was released on bail after paying a $1million bond. He was formally indicted in July.

Offset recently said that performing a tribute to Takeoff with Quavo at 2023 BET Awards “cleared his soul”. It marked the first time the duo had performed together since Takeoff’s death.