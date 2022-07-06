Queen and Adam Lambert announce “spectacular” new concert film, ‘Rhapsody Over London’

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced a new online concert film called Rhapsody Over London.

The performance was shot at one of the legendary band’s 10 sold-out shows at The O2 Arena in London last month as part of their 2022 ‘Rhapsody Tour’.

Fans will be able to watch the two-and-half-hour, 28-song gig via an online Kiswe live-stream on July 24 (4pm BST) and July 25 (8pm BST). The film will then be available to view on-demand until July 31.

Rhapsody Over London was created by utilising 26 cameras and a crew of over 100 film technicians, per a press release. The audience will also be able to interact with fellow fans throughout the show using Kiswe’s various fan engagement features, including fan chat feed and cheer buttons.

To introduce the special broadcast, Queen and Adam Lambert will participate in a live Q&A that’ll be streamed from the penultimate show of their current European tour. You can submit your question here until July 19.

Ticket package prices range between £16.81 and £63.02 – purchase yours and find more information here.

👑Fans around the world will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase tickets and submit their questions via video, for the band to see and answer live during the Q&A.#RhapsodyLondon — Queen (@QueenWillRock) July 6, 2022

The European leg of Queen and Adam Lambert’s 2022 ‘Rhapsody Tour’ is due to wrap up at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on July 25. They’re scheduled to perform at Madrid’s Wizink Centre tonight and tomorrow (July 6, 7).

Meanwhile, the group’s Brian May and Roger Taylor are set to appear at a special tribute show for Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3. The late Foo Fighters drummer was an avid fan of Queen.

Last month saw Queen perform as part of Platinum Party At The Palace, a star-studded live concert held to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.