Queen and Adam Lambert share stunning ‘Somebody To Love’ live performance

Queen and Adam Lambert have shared a performance of ‘Somebody To Love’ from their new live album, ‘Live Around The World’.

Captured at Isle Of Wight Festival in 2016, the performance marked Queen and Adam Lambert’s first UK festival together, a milestone Lambert called “a really special night.”

‘Somebody To Love’ was written by the band’s late frontman Freddie Mercury and featured on Queen’s 1976 album ‘A Day At The Races’. Reaching Number Two on the UK single chart, Mercury said the song’s composition was influenced by soul star Aretha Franklin.

You can watch the clip below:

Queen were set to head out on a huge UK and European tour this summer, but the tour was rescheduled to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the tour cancellation, on YouTube Queen shared a special Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Watch Party – an hour long show of live highlights from previous tours. The overwhelming fan response to the video inspired the group to compile the live album.

“We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring” said Roger Taylor. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

Brian May added: “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert.”

Meanwhile, Adam Lambert has opened up about what it’s like performing with Queen.

Lambert, a former contestant on American Idol, joined Queen in 2012 and took on the role of replacing the group’s former late frontman, Freddie Mercury.

In a new interview with The Times, Lambert spoke about the pressure of the role, saying that he never wanted to do an “impersonation” of Mercury.