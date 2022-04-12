Queen Kwong share new song featuring The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell

Queen Kwong, aka Carré Kwong Callaway, has today (April 12) shared a new song called ‘On The Run’ – check it out below.

The song features keys and synths from The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell and is taken from her forthcoming album, ‘Couples Only’ which arrives on July 12 via Sonic Ritual.

Speaking about the track, Callway said: “On the Run is the song that inspired the record’s title, ‘Couples Only’. It’s a romantic, slow-dance-sounding song, but if you listen carefully, the lyrics are more realistic and self-aware.

“I spent a lot of my life confusing dramatic, whirlwind, fleeting romance with true love but they’re not the same thing. Mature, healthy, loving relationships can be quite boring, and even though that’s what I want, it’s also what I’ve always run from.”

Listen to it here:

‘Couples Only’ tracklist

‘I Know Who You Are’

‘EMDR ATM’

‘Sad Man’

‘Death In Reverse’

‘The Mourning Song’

‘No Rules’

‘Stanley (RIP)’

‘On The Run’

‘Biggest Mistake’

‘Giver Taker Faker’

‘Without You, Whatever’

Carré’s upcoming album was influenced by the musician’s diagnosis of cystic fibrosis after being told she may have only a decade left to live. It was further inspired by her divorce after her husband left her two months after her diagnosis.

A statement says of the album: “‘Couples Only’ could be described as a divorce record, but really it’s much more than that…[it’s] a fearless account of facing the worst betrayals and accepting the deepest losses; it’s the realisation of one’s mortality and the impermanence of everything we know and cherish.”

Appearing on the record in addition to O’Donnell are Swans’ Kristof Hahn, Blood Red Shoes’ Laura-Mary Carter, Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line and Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Elvis Costello, Fiona Apple), who mixed the record.

The album was “entirely improvised and recorded on the spot—nothing was pre-written lyrically or musically,” according to a statement. “For three weeks, Carré and longtime producer Cardamone crafted about one song a day, which would eventually be whittled down to the final 11 songs,” it adds.

“I don’t play music because it’s fun,” Carré explains of the album. “It’s a coping mechanism. It’s for survival. I have to keep playing music because it’s my way of allowing myself to feel.”