Queen ‘Rock Iconz’ collectible statues to be released later this year

A set of Queen collectible statues are to be released later this year – you can pre-order them below.

The limited edition statues of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon are currently in production by KnuckleBonz. The hand-crafted pieces are modelled on the band from their 1981 concert in Montreal.

Officially licensed and approved by Queen, each statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. Limited to 3000, the Rock Iconz series celebrates the world’s greatest music performers in a limited-edition collector series.

It’s not the first time Knucklebonz has made Rock Iconz statues of Mercury and May, but it is the first time they’ve done statues for the entire band.

“It’s been over a decade since our original Queen Rock Iconz designs for Freddie and Brian,” said Tony Simerman, CEO/creative director of KnuckleBonz. “This time out, we will be able to create the entire band, as it should be.”

He continued: “We are beyond excited to ship individual statues for Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon late this year…and oh yes, lots of other surprises for Queen superfans in our ‘3D Vinyl’ and ‘On Tour’ series.”

You can pre-order your Queen statue(s) here.

Meanwhile, Brian May has revealed that late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury once made a cassette of all the band’s guitar solos.

Speaking to Total Guitar, the guitarist opened up about the tale and how he’s frustrated that he can’t track the tape down.

“One day Freddie had a big smile on his face when I came into the studio and he popped a cassette into the player and said, ‘Listen to this, darling. This is going to surprise you.’ And what he’d done was spend the whole morning putting together all the guitar solos that he could find in the work that we’d done, and he’d strung them all together,” May said.

“It was quite amazing. And one of my big regrets is I can’t find that cassette. I never throw anything away. I’m a bit of a hoarder. So it ought to be somewhere. But Freddie was very proud of the stuff that I’d done and that we’d done together.”