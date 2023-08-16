Here are the ‘Queendom Puzzle’ winners who will debut in new girl group EL7Z UP

Queendom Puzzle has crowned its winners, who will make the final line-up for the Mnet reality competition’s new project girl group EL7Z UP.

On August 15, Mnet aired the final episode of the Queendom Puzzle series, which saw existing K-pop soloists and group members competing to be part of new project girl group.

The network previously announced that the group would be named EL7Z UP, which is intended as an anagram of “puzzle”. The seven members with the most audience votes will go on to release an album together, go on tour and put on a special performance at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Advertisement

EL7Z UP’s line-up will comprise H1-KEY’s Hwiseo, woo!ah!’s Nana, PURPLE KISS’ Yuki, Kei of Lovelyz, WJSN‘s Yeoreum, Rocket Punch’s Yeonhee and CLC’s Yeeun. They will debut in September 2023 under WAKEONE, and will still be able to promote with their original groups or as soloists between EL7Z UP’s activities.

Shortly after the episode aired, the group launched official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well a YouTube channel.

In related news, H1-KEY are set to make a comeback with their second mini-album ‘Seoul Dreaming’ later this month on August 30. It will be preceded by the pre-release single ‘Time to Shine’ on August 26.

The upcoming release will be H1-KEY’s first comeback since their breakthrough January 2023 single ‘Rose Blossom’, as well as members Hwiseo and Riina’s participation on Queendom Puzzle.