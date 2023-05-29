Queens Of The Stone Age debut new song ‘Negative Space’ at Boston Calling

Queens Of The Stone Age debuted a new song, ‘Negative Space’, at Boston Calling on Sunday night (May 28) – check it out below.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘In Times New Roman’, which is set to arrive on June 16. It was preceded by the album’s lead single ‘Emotion Sickness’.

The Boston Calling gig was Queens Of The Stone Age’s second show in three years after they made their live comeback in Ohio on Friday, where they gave ‘Emotion Sickness’ its live debut.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, they opened their Boston Calling set by dusting off ‘Misfit Love’, taken from their 2007 album ‘Era Vulgaris’, for its first live airing since 2018.

Check out the setlist and fan-filmed footage of ‘Negative Space’ and ‘Misfit Love’ below:

Setlist (via Consequence Of Sound):

‘Misfit Love’ ‘Little Sister’ ‘I Sat by the Ocean’ ‘The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret’ ‘Sick, Sick, Sick’ ‘If I Had a Tail’ ‘Emotion Sickness’ ‘My God Is the Sun’ ‘Smooth Sailing’ ‘The Evil Has Landed’ ‘Negative Space (Live debut)’ ‘Make It Wit Chu’ ‘Go With the Flow’ ‘No One Knows’ ‘A Song for the Dead’

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age have also been teasing an appearance at Glastonbury when they come to the UK for a string of shows in Halifax, Cardiff and Margate next month.

Advertisement

In the three cities on their short UK tour, the band took photos of posters reading ‘long live the Queens’, before a fourth photo was shared of a poster stuck on the wall at Glastonbury Tor.

Also included in the post was a location tag for Castle Cary, a nearby town to the festival and site of the train station attendees arrive in to.

Tickets are available for the band’s summer tour here, and you can see the full list of confirmed European gigs so far below.

JUNE 2023

16 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival

17 – Landgraaf, Pinkpop Festival

18 – Scheessel, Hurricane Festival

20 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Margate, Dreamland

23 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

28 – Roskilde, Roskilde Festival

30 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY 2023

2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter Festival

4 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

5 – Albi, Pause Guitare Festival

7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

8 – Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival