Queens Of The Stone Age to broadcast unseen gig to mark anniversary of Bataclan attack

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced that they’ll be streaming a previously unseen gig to mark the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attack at The Bataclan in Paris.

On November 13, 2015 a terrorist gunman opened fire at an Eagles Of Death Metal gig, killing 89 people. Among them was Nick Alexander, a merch manager beloved throughout the live music industry.

Now QOTSA frontman Josh Homme, a member of Eagles Of Death Metal who wasn’t in Paris on the night, has shared plans for a special streamed show to mark five years since the tragedy, with all proceeds going to The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust.

Advertisement

On Friday (November 13) Queens Of The Stone Age will broadcast previously unseen live footage of their acoustic show from MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) in Tasmania.

“This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good,” said Homme. “2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.”

The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust aims to “continue Nick’s music-loving legacy by providing instruments and music equipment for disadvantaged communities across the UK”. To date, the trust has funded over 15 music projects across the UK and continues to forge a positive legacy from the tragedy of the attack.

Alexander’s sister and charity founder Zoe said: “The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust is dedicated to connecting communities through music and this year more people than ever have needed the collective expressive experience that music brings.

“We’re hugely grateful to Queens of the Stone Age for supporting our work by providing this incredible footage to raise funds for NAMT and Life for Paris and giving us all a much-needed sense of rock & roll connection as we navigate through these times.”

Advertisement

Money raised will also be donated to Life for Paris, a registered charity supporting hundreds of the victims and their families who were affected by the attacks across the city that night, which killed 130 people in total.

“Due to the current lockdown, victims and their families won’t be able to stand together in Paris during commemorations this year,” said Arthur Denouveaux, President of Life for Paris. “This show premiering on November 13 means our community will be together sharing the same music at the same time. This is the best testimony to the importance of the arts in challenging times.”

The show will air for a very limited period on Queens Of The Stone Age’s YouTube page from 9am (LA), 5pm (London) and 6pm (Paris) on Friday, with fans encouraged to donate to both charities via the stream.

The events and aftermath of the Bataclan terror attack were retold in the Colin Hanks-directed Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends).

Queens Of The Stone Age, meanwhile, will return to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds 2021 alongside Stormzy, Post Malone, Disclosure and many more.