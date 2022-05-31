Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ musical will be shown in the Philippines in October

The hit musical We Will Rock You, which features 24 of Queen‘s iconic songs, will be shown in the Philippines this October as part of the musical’s world tour.

The musical will run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Circuit Makati from October 27 to November 20 through a partnership with GMG Productions and Selladoor Worldwide.

GMG Productions’ CEO and We Will Rock You producer CEO Carlos Candal told ABS-CBN News that “We can’t think of a better title to come back with after such a long intermission – and there is no better place to launch the show than the Philippines,” referring to the recent relaxing of coronavirus public health measures and the accompanying return of live performances.

“We know Filipino audiences love Queen and Queen music.”

Tickets to the show will start at PHP1,000 and will go on sale starting on June 6. A waitlist for tickets is now live.

The world tour and the accompanying showings in the Philippines will feature a futuristic-styled set and video backdrop from Tom Rogers and new costumes from British costume designer Sarah Mercade. Fans can expect to hear some of Queen’s most iconic songs like ‘We Are the Champions’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, and the titular ‘We Will Rock You’ over the course of the musical’s sci-fi narrative.

The original production tells the story of Galileo and Scaramouche, two revolutionaries trying to save rock & roll in a post-apocalyptic future set 300 years from now.

We Will Rock You was panned by critics upon release, with The Guardian writing that while diehard Queen fans “may be satisfied”, the musical’s premise was “sixth-form writing” with “an expensively trashy video-game aesthetic”.

The musical proved to be a success with audiences however, and has been performed worldwide by over 16 million people. Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen have often performed at special showings of the musical, having last appeared at the last two shows of the musical’s run at the Dominion Theatre in London in 2014 for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘The Show Must Go On’.