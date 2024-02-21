Questlove defends Sexyy Red appearing on Roots Picnic 2024 line-up

Questlove has defended Sexyy Red appearing on the Roots Picnic 2024 line-up, saying “I’m still shocked yall got energy for ‘”oh hell no isms’.”

The line-up for the annual Philadelphia music festival was revealed yesterday (February 20) and featured the likes of Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Nas, André 3000 and more. The event will return to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on June 1-2.

]The announcement of Sexyy Red’s appearance at this year’s edition of Roots Picnic was met with criticism due to her support for Trump as well as comments of her being “trashy”.

Advertisement

The Roots drummer took the time to respond to one of the hateful comments about Sexyy Red’s inclusion on the lineup, saying that he was “shocked” at the reactions.

“Damn…..hell hath frozen over when I like a Mel post. There is always that one aft on the show everyone hates because it serves as a reminder the hip hop THEY like is from 30 years ago. I mean I get it it but look: we gotta round and balance the day out: there are other stages & podcasts and events to see,” Questlove wrote in the comments section (per Stereogum).

He continued: “I’m still shocked yall got energy for “oh hell no isms” like it’s 16 years folks–when have you seen a festival in which EVERY ACT is the act you love? I mean the way I see it: cats in here bringing a certain energy: meanwhile there is a whole entire Jill post & an Amerie post & a Black Thought post & a Meth & Red post & I see/hear nary a “I love real music” person SUPPORTING that page.

“It’s almost worth it just for this engagement & trolling was the last thing on my mind lol. Roots Picnic is well rounded and that’s why it works.”

Elsewhere, the Roots Picnic will also see various collaborations take place such as The Roots’ Black Thought performing with Method Man and Redman, Fantasia and Muni Long teaming up with Adam Blackstone and Scarface and Amerie set to play with the Backyard Band.

Advertisement

General ticket sale will commence on Friday, February 23 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

In other news, Questlove previously shared his thoughts on André 3000’s comeback album, describing it as “a good medicine”.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Questlove shared his enthusiasm for the new project, writing: “Man — critics often ask ‘what song do you wish you’da written that another artist made?’ The answer is always [OutKast’s] ‘SpottieOttieDopealiscious”’but man — this was next level.”

“I am no stranger to the ‘departure album’, The Roots’ drummer continued. “I’ve even taught my first 2 years at NYU about them (Sgt Peppers/Dirty Mind/Paul’s Boutique/Pet Sounds/There’s A Riot Goin On/Journey Through The Secret Life Of Plants/Pinkerton/Awaken My Love/Slow Train Coming/Here My Dear) — albums the complete opposite of what the artist is known for.”

“I knew this 3000 jawn was a left turn but I didn’t know it’s the RIGHT left turn. All you newbie meditators/microdosers/“time-out-for-me—before-I-hurt-someone” people who are trying to do better — THIS is good medicine music for you.”

“I always said “one day imma make the ambient record I’d love to sleep and dream to”,” he added, before concluding: “thank you @andre3000 #NewBlueSun”.