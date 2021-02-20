Questlove to direct new Sly Stone documentary

Just a few weeks after his Sundance win for his directorial debut, Summer of Soul, Questlove has announced he is already working on a follow-up feature, a documentary about musician and producer Sly Stone.

The as-yet-untitled documentary film will capture the rise of Stone as a forerunner of funk as the vocalist of Sly and the Family Stone, to his legacy as a fashion icon.

In a statement, Questlove said, “It goes beyond saying that Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA…it’s a Black musician’s blueprint.

“To be given the honor [sic] to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me.”

As reported by Consequence of Sound, Questlove is bringing Common on board as executive producer.

Announced in 2019, Questlove’s Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) documents the events of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which welcomed the likes of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and The Staple Singers for a musical celebration of African-American culture.

With an original title of Black Woodstock, the film won this year’s Grand Jury prize at Sundance Film Festival.

In a statement following his win, Questlove – real name Ahmir Thompson – said that “it has always been a dream of mine to direct films and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience.

“I am overwhelmed and honored [sic] by the reception the film is receiving and want to give special thanks to Sundance, and my production partners.”

Summer of Soul is set to premiere on Hulu later this year.