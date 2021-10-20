Quezon City’s Redverb Studio to shutter with farewell concert featuring Oh, Flamingo!, Rusty Machines and more

Philippines recording studio and rehearsal space Redverb Studio will close its doors for good after a farewell concert.

The studio in Quezon City, Metro Manila announced the news via social media on Tuesday (October 19), saying that Redverb would shutter in November “after more than a year of struggling to survive this pandemic”.

“It pains us to say that we can no longer keep up with the growing financial burden of maintaining our beloved studio,” the statement read.

To say goodbye, Alternatrip has pulled together a two-day virtual farewell concert, dubbed Last Song Na Po, with many regulars of the studio.

The ticketed event is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 7, with single-day passes priced at PHP250, and a two-day pass PHP500. The concert will stream via Alternatrip’s Facebook page.

Scheduled to perform over the two days are Oh, Flamingo!, Identikit, Ang Bandang Shirley, Megumi Acorda, The Geeks, Rusty Machines and many others.

Tickets, merchandise and more information can be found here.

Redverb Studio first opened its doors in 2013 in Quezon City, catering over the years to independent bands and musicians.

The lineup for Last Song Na Po is:

Day One:

Megumi Acorda

The Geeks

Identikit

Oh Flamingo

Parlor Parlor

Aly Cabral (Ourselves the Elves)

Public Places

Kagid

Hey It’s Your Birthday

Day Two:

Ang Bandang Shirley

The Strange Creatures

Hazy Lazy

Rusty Machines

Ahmad Tanji (We are Imaginary)

Popular Days

Aldus Santos (The Purplechikens)

Nigel Cristobal

Formerly Maryknoll