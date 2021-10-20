Quezon City’s Redverb Studio to shutter with farewell concert featuring Oh, Flamingo!, Rusty Machines and more

Philippines recording studio and rehearsal space Redverb Studio will close its doors for good after a farewell concert.
The studio in Quezon City, Metro Manila announced the news via social media on Tuesday (October 19), saying that Redverb would shutter in November “after more than a year of struggling to survive this pandemic”.
“It pains us to say that we can no longer keep up with the growing financial burden of maintaining our beloved studio,” the statement read.
To say goodbye, Alternatrip has pulled together a two-day virtual farewell concert, dubbed Last Song Na Po, with many regulars of the studio.
The ticketed event is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 7, with single-day passes priced at PHP250, and a two-day pass PHP500. The concert will stream via Alternatrip’s Facebook page.
Scheduled to perform over the two days are Oh, Flamingo!, Identikit, Ang Bandang Shirley, Megumi Acorda, The Geeks, Rusty Machines and many others.
Tickets, merchandise and more information can be found here.
Redverb Studio first opened its doors in 2013 in Quezon City, catering over the years to independent bands and musicians.
“Last song na po” is a phrase we in Redverb tell bands who are rehearsing when their time is up. Unfortunately, our…
Posted by Redverb on Tuesday, October 19, 2021
The lineup for Last Song Na Po is:
Day One:
Megumi Acorda
The Geeks
Identikit
Oh Flamingo
Parlor Parlor
Aly Cabral (Ourselves the Elves)
Public Places
Kagid
Hey It’s Your Birthday
Day Two:
Ang Bandang Shirley
The Strange Creatures
Hazy Lazy
Rusty Machines
Ahmad Tanji (We are Imaginary)
Popular Days
Aldus Santos (The Purplechikens)
Nigel Cristobal
Formerly Maryknoll