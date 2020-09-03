US voters’ rights organisation Fair Fight have announced a 40-track compilation album for release this Friday, featuring contributions from R.E.M., Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams and many others.

The album, ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy,’ will be released on Bandcamp for one day only during the platform’s monthly Bandcamp Friday, when all revenue fees from the platform are waived.

‘Good Music…’ combines demos, live recordings, remixes, covers and unreleased tracks. Notable additions include an unreleased Thurston Moore track, ‘L’Ephemere’, and a 1989 live recording of R.E.M. playing ‘Begin The Begin’.

Covers on the album include Matt Berninger’s rendition of The Cure’s ‘In Between Days’ and Weyes Blood covering Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’.

Fair Fight is an organisation aiming to combat voter suppression, particularly in the US state of Georgia.

The ‘Good Music…’ tracklist is:

1. Hayley Williams – ‘Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)’

2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – ‘Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)’

3. R.E.M. – ‘Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)’

4. Matt Berninger – ‘In Between Days (The Cure Cover)’

5. Grouplove – ‘Hardware Store’

6. Rostam – ‘Half-Light (Acoustic)’

7. Soccer Mommy – ‘Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)’

8. Flume x Eprom – ‘Nor. 7’

9. clipping. – ‘Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)’

10. My Morning Jacket – ‘Bring the Power Back Home’

11. Sudan Archives – ‘War’

12. Helado Negro – ‘Us Meeting Them’

13. Death Cab for Cutie – ‘The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – ‘Whisper’

15. Sharon Van Etten – ‘malibu, driving down the one (demo)’

16. Weyes Blood – ‘River (Joni Mitchell Cover)’

17. Thurston Moore – ‘L’Ephemere’

18. The Decemberists – ‘Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)’

19. Tegan and Sara – ‘God Help Yourself (Demo)’

20. Best Coast – ‘Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)’

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – ‘Getting There From Here (Instrumental)’

22. Jamila Woods – ‘HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)’

23. Robin Pecknold – ‘Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)’

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – ‘Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)’

25. Devendra Banhart – ‘Taking a Page (Demo)’

26. Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)’

27. Real Estate – ‘People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)’

28. Sylvan Esso – ‘Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)’

29. Josh Ritter – ‘Someday (In Progress)’

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – ‘Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)’

31. Alex G – ‘Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)’

32. Frankie Cosmos – ‘Another Piece’

33. King Tuff – ‘Evergreen (Demo)’

34. Superchunk – ‘Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)’

35. Jay Som – ‘Time Off Work’

36. Angel Olsen – ‘All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)’

37. Gilligan Moss – ‘Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)’

38. Bhi Bhiman – ‘Takin’ It Easy’

39. Courtney Barnett – ‘Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)’

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – ‘One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)’