R. Kelly requests prison release on bail as attacker confesses

R. Kelly is requesting to be released from prison on bail after a fellow inmate confessed to attacking him last month.

Last month, it was reported that Kelly was attacked in prison, with the singer’s lawyer saying: “Another inmate that had an issue with lockdown, got upset and simply attacked Robert.”

Inmate Jeremiah Farmer, who is housed along with Kelly at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago, has now filed a motion via Kelly’s lawyers, titled ‘The Government Made Me Attack R-Kelly’, as Billboard reports.

Advertisement

In the motion, Farmer says he was “forced” to attack Kelly “in hopes of getting spotlight attention and world news notice to shed light on the government corruption” regarding his own ongoing criminal case.

Speaking of his wish to get Kelly released on bail, the singer’s lawyer, Douglas C. Anton, said: “It is cruel and unusual. He is innocent until proven guilty. I have an innocent guy in jail that can’t get out of jail so we can get prepared for trial.”

Kelly was first taken into custody in early 2019 on 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was later arrested again in July that year, being indicted on 13 charges by federal officers.

The singer’s lawyers first filed a motion for him to be released on bail from prison in April due to concerns he would catch coronavirus in prison, but the appeal was rejected, even after he launched a second separate bail appeal that same month.

In May, Kelly pleaded not guilty in New York to counts of sex trafficking and new allegations of abuse from an anonymous victim. He is also facing charges in Illinois, the state in which he is currently imprisoned, as well as Minnesota.

Advertisement

The ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer was due to stand trial in New York City in July for charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, but the hearing was pushed back until September 29 due to coronavirus concerns.

R. Kelly has always maintained that he is not guilty in regards to the accusations made against him.