‘R U Next?’ girl group I’LL-IT to debut in March

K-pop girl group I’LL-IT, who were formed through the JTBC reality competition R U Next?, are set to debut next month.

Today, the girl group’s label Belift Lab said in a statement to Sports Chosun that I’LL-IT will make their long-awaited debut in March 2024, confirming an earlier report by Xportnews.

“It is true that I’LL-IT will be debuting in March. We will reveal the detailed debut schedule at a later date,” Belift Lab said in its statement, as translated by Soompi.

I’LL-IT were originally formed as a six-member group through the JTBC reality competition R U Next?, featuring Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Moka, Youngseo and Yunah.

However, Youngseo left the group in January 2024 following “in-depth discussions about [her] future activities” with the label, per Soompi. At the time, Belift Lab called her departure a “mutual decision” that was made to ” honour the artist’s wishes”.

I’LL-IT will be the second group to debut under Belift Lab, a subsidiary of K-pop conglomerate HYBE. The first were boyband ENHYPEN, who were formed through the 2020 reality singing competition I-LAND.

In other K-pop news, K-pop agency YG Entertainment and Japanese entertainment company Avex have launched a joint 2024 audition programme to “discover the next global artist candidates”.

Meanwhile, Thai singer-rapper Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be making her acting debut in The White Lotus season three. She will be the second member of the girl group to star in an HBO series, following Jennie in the cable network’s controversial series The Idol.