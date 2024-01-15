Listen to Rachel Chinouriri’s playlist of ‘00s pop songs to accompany The Cover

Rachel Chinouriri has compiled an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s Cover story.

The London-raised artist features on The Cover this week (January 15) as we continue to renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Chinouriri can be read here.

To celebrate, the indie songwriter has put together a playlist titled ‘Noughties Nostalgia’ featuring tracks from a wealth of that era’s leading artists, including Kelis (‘Trick Me’), Lily Allen (‘LDN’) and Duffy (‘Mercy’). Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Later this year, Chinouriri will unveil her debut ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ (release date yet to be announced). Speaking to NME for The Cover, she described how she wanted to recreate the sonic and visual aesthetics of the noughties on her forthcoming album, having been inspired by British pop culture icons such as Alexa Chung, Oasis and The Libertines as a child.

“Even though I was having some of the worst times of my life, when I heard songs like [Phoenix’s] ‘1901’ or [Kings Of Leon’s] ‘Sex on Fire’, they used to make me so happy. I wanted an album that felt as nostalgic as those songs,” she said, alluding to a difficult upbringing.

She added: “I’ve always lived on edge, because at any moment things can go to shit. “Now it seems like I randomly take calls and it’s like: ‘Guess what? You’ve got The Cover of NME.’”

