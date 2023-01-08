Radiohead are going to “get together” in early 2023, drummer Phil Selway has revealed.

The band’s last studio album came in 2016 with ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and their last tour was in 2018. In 2021, the band released ‘KID A MNESIA’, a triple album celebrating their ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ records, along with a third disc of rarities and B-sides called ‘Kid Amnesiae’.

2023 marks two decades of their ‘Hail To The Thief’ LP, and Selway spoke to Spin about the band’s plans for the new year and whether they will celebrate that album with an anniversary edition.

“We’ve been very focused on the whole ‘Kid A’/’Amnesiac’ thing, and I think that’s coming to its natural conclusion, going back through the reissue and [creating] the game scenario around that,” he said.

“We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next. ‘Hail To The Thief’ — it’s a long time since that record, isn’t it?”

Last summer, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien discussed the band’s future, saying: “It might happen, but the other thing is… it might not. And does that matter?

“There’s no Radiohead at the moment,” he added. “There’s a truth to what we do, so we’re not going to be one of those bands that gets together for the big payday.”

O’Brien continued: “The thing with Radiohead, we could do something in a couple years. We might not. But I think what it has to be, it has to be five people going, ‘I really want to do this again with you.’ And I think at the moment, because we’ve done it for so long, we’re all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged.”

Since their last album, the band’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood – alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – have also formed a new band called The Smile, who released their debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ last summer and headed out on an extensive 2022 tour.

Selway, meanwhile, will release new solo album ‘Strange Dance’ next month.