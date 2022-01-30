Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more donate items to charity auction

Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Eagles and more have donated items to a new online charity auction.

The ‘Igniting The Change’ auction is being operated through eBay and is raising money for the LA-based Watts Community Core non-profit, which supports youth and families living in the Nickerson Gardens Housing Project and its surrounding neighbourhood.

Radiohead have donated a vinyl and CD box set of their 2007 album ‘In Rainbows’ which has been signed by the whole band, while Red Hot Chili Peppers have given a signed Fender Stratocaster guitar. Bassist Flea has also contributed a customised Fender Jazz bass with his own hand-drawn illustrations.

An acoustic guitar signed by The Eagles and used at the 1999 Millennium Concert at Staples Concert is also up for grabs, alongside items from Tony Hawk, Steve Vai, Quincy Jones, George Clinton, Cypress Hill and more. You can see the full list of offerings and bid on them here.

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers shared a new clip on social media on Friday (January 28) that seems to tease new music. The short video contains a neon red visual along with the opening bars to what appears to be a new song. Fans have since speculated that the guitar riff featured in it is played by returning guitarist John Frusciante.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have also been busy this weekend, with their side project The Smile performing a trio of gigs at London’s Magazine venue. The gigs were also livestreamed, treating fans around the world to several new songs.

“The Smile’s livestream performance was mind glowingly good,” one fan wrote afterwards on Twitter. “Best Thom Yorke songs in a whiiile. That record is gonna drop suuuper soon and I’m already calling it as AOTY.”

Last week, the group premiered a new single ‘The Smoke’, the follow-up to their debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’, which arrived earlier this month.