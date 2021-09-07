Radiohead announce triple album reissue to celebrate 21st anniversary of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’

Radiohead have announced ‘KID A MNESIA’, a special triple album reissue marking the 21st anniversary of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’.

The two albums, which were originally released in October 2000 and May 2001 respectively, had been the subject of a teaser video that was shared by the band earlier today (September 7).

The clip, which was soundtracked by ‘Amnesiac”s opening track ‘Packt Like Sardines In a Crushd Tin Box’, showed a pair of hands attempting to tape together CD copies of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’, with some eventual success.

Advertisement

‘KID A MNESIA’ has now been announced, and will be released by Radiohead via XL Recordings on November 5.

The release will feature both ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ alongside a newly compiled third disc titled ‘Kid Amnesiae’, which will comprise of unearthed material culled from the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ sessions.

Along with alternate versions and elements of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ album tracks and B-sides, ‘Kid Amnesiae’ will feature the never-before-heard ‘If You Say The Word’ – which you can hear below – and a previously unreleased studio recording of ‘Follow Me Around’.

You can see the tracklist for Radiohead’s ‘Kid Amnesiae’ below.

Advertisement

Side 1

‘Like Spinning Plates’ (‘why Us?’ Version)

‘Untitled V1’

‘Fog’ (Again Again Version)

‘If You Say The Word’

‘Follow Me Around’

Side 2

‘Pulk/Pull’ (True Love Waits Version)

‘Untitled V2’

‘The Morning Bell’ (In The Dark Version)

‘Pyramid Strings’

‘Alt. Fast Track’

‘Untitled V3’

‘How To Disappear Into Strings’

‘KID A MNESIA’ will be available in the following formats: deluxe LP (limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl + 36-page hardback art book), Kid Amnesiette (a limited and numbered edition cassette [limited to 5000] + 36-page booklet), indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3xLP, black vinyl 3xLP, 3xCD and 3-volume digital formats.

Two art books by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood cataloguing the visual works created during the ‘Kid A’ / ‘Amnesiac’ era will also be published on November 4.

You can find out more and pre-order Radiohead’s ‘KID A MNESIA’ here.

Last year, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien teased to NME that fans might be in for something special to celebrate the two albums.

“It would be nice to honour it, but then there’s the struggle – how can you get that excited about an album that came out 20 years ago? I can’t,” he said. “I’m thankful it was a moment and know that it means a lot to people, but it was a long time ago.”

O’Brien’s comments came after frontman Thom Yorke previously revealed in 2019 that the band were planning to do something “really cool” with material from ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ in the coming years.