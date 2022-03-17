Radiohead side project The Smile share new track, ‘Skrting On The Surface’

Radiohead side-project The Smile have shared a new track today (March 17) called ‘Skrting On The Surface’ – listen to it below.

The band, which consists of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood as well as Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced the news on social media yesterday (March 16) along with a link to a new video that you can now watch below.

The song was first performed by the band during Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream event in 2021, and more recently during a series of back-to-back gigs in London. The track began its life as a Radiohead song, but was never released.

The Smile’s latest single follows on from the group’s two previously released songs, ‘The Smoke‘ and ‘You’ll Never Work In Television Again‘.

The video for the new track, which you can watch below, was shot in 16mm black and white by BAFTA-winning writer and director Mark Jenkin in the depths of the disused Rosevale Tin Mine in Cornwall UK. The film was hand developed in water from the mine.

Listen to the new track here:

Last week (March 10), The Smile announced details of a new one-time single pressing for those two tracks.

The single is a limited 7″ pressing and fans can win a copy of the single by entering a lottery, with tickets available at selected record stores around the world between March 12-24. You can find a full list of the participating record stores here.

The single will not be available to purchase. Fans must scan the QR code on their ticket by March 24 to enter for a chance to win one of the pressings.

A video on the band’s social media pages showed Thom Yorke and long-time artistic collaborator Stanley Donwood pressing the singles.

It was recently revealed that Yorke and Greenwood contributed new and original music to the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which premiered last month.

“Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” director Anthony Bryne recently told NME. “I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.

“It’s always about Tommy [Shelby] and his headspace. That’s what I keep going back to”, he added.