Radiohead side project The Smile to share new track, ‘Skrting On The Surface’

Radiohead side-project The Smile will share a new track called ‘Skrting On The Surface’ tomorrow (March 17).
The band, which consists of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, announced the news on social media with a link to a YouTube video for ‘Skrting On The Surface’ that will premiere tomorrow afternoon.
The song was first performed by the band at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm event 2021 and more recently at a series of back-to-back gigs in London.
It follows on from two previously released singles, ‘The Smoke‘ and ‘You’ll Never Work In Television Again‘.
— The Smile (@thesmiletheband) March 16, 2022
Last week (March 10), The Smile unveiled details of a new one-time single pressing for these two singles.
The single is a limited 7″ pressing and fans can win a copy of the single by entering a lottery, with tickets available at selected record stores around the world between March 12-24. You can find a full list of the participating record stores here.
The single will not be available to purchase. Fans must scan the QR code on their ticket by March 24 to enter for a chance to win one of the pressings.
A video on the band’s social media pages showed Thom Yorke and long-time artistic collaborator Stanley Donwood pressing the singles.
It was recently revealed that Yorke and Greenwood contributed new and original music to the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which premiered on February 27.
“Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” director Anthony Bryne recently told NME. “I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.
“It’s always about Tommy [Shelby] and his headspace. That’s what I keep going back to”, he added.