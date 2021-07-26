RADWIMPS lend new single ‘Twilight’ to ‘One Piece’ manga and anime celebrations

Japanese indie rock band RADWIMPS have released a new single ‘Twilight’ as part of ongoing celebrations for popular Japanese manga and anime series One Piece.

‘Twilight’, which was released last Friday (July 23), will serve as the theme song for WE ARE ONE, a collection of five short One Piece-centric dramas to celebrate the manga hitting 100 collected volumes, and the anime series 1,000 episodes.

Listen to ‘Twilight’ below.

RADWIMPS have also announced that they will release an album on November 23. The as-yet-untitled album, per a short description on the band’s official website, will feature ‘Twilight’ as well as previously released singles ‘Iron Feather’, ‘Blame Summer’ and ‘Cocorononaca (Complete Ver.)’.

Brand new album coming up on November 23rd!

Check the official website for more detailshttps://t.co/qgVU8fL0Et New single "TWILIGHT" will be digitally released tomorrow July 23rd!https://t.co/iujty1J4Yz#RADWIMPS#TWILIGHT — RADWIMPS (@RADWIMPS) July 22, 2021

‘Twilight”s release follows a three-day virtual concert series from the Japanese rock band dubbed ‘SHIN SEKAI (Nowhere)’ from July 16 to 18. The performances saw RADWIMPS perform songs from their discography set against PARTY Japan’s “VARP” virtual park system technology.

In March this year, the band released ‘2+0+2+1+3+1+1 = 10 years 10 songs’, a compilation of their songs released annually on YouTube along with new tracks that commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011.

One Piece, on the other hand, has long been one of Japan’s most popular manga and anime series. The first episode of the anime series aired in October of 1999, and still has a large following, while the first volume of the manga was published in July 1997.

Its 100th volume will ship on September 3, a few days after the WE ARE ONE short drama series premieres on an official website and One Piece‘s YouTube channel on August 30. Watch a trailer here: