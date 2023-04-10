RADWIMPS announce Asia tour this July

Japanese rock band RADWIMPS have announced an Asia tour beginning this July.

The band took to social media on Friday (April 7) to announce the news, confirming that they will tour Asia following a series of shows in North America, Europe and Japan. The tour will see the band perform five shows in five different countries including South Korea, Taipei, Malaysia, Thailand and Jakarta.

Ticketing information for all announced shows can be found here.

Check out the complete list of Asia shows below.

RADWIMPS Asian Tour 2023 is confirmed!

RADWIMPS most recently released the music video for ‘Kanata Haluka’, the theme song they composed for filmmaker Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume no Tojimari, in November last year. The song was one of many from a soundtrack entirely written by RADWIMPS and composer Kazuma Jinnouchi, whose previous credits include 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level and 2020’s Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045.

RADWIMPS were formed in 2001 in Kanagawa, Japan by Yojiro Noda and bassist Yusuke Takeda, alongside drummer Satoshi Yamaguchi and guitarist Akira Kuwahara, and debuted with their self-titled full-length album two years later. The group have released eight more studio albums, the latest of which was titled ‘FOREVER DAZE’ and was released in November 2021.

RADWIMPS’ Asia 2023 tour dates are:

July 21 – Seoul, South Korea – YES24 Live Hall

July 23 – Taipei, Taiwan – Zepp New Taipei

July 25 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

July 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Union Hall

July 30 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Basket Hall Senayan, GBK