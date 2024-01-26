RADWIMPS announce Asia tour, including dates in Manila, Singapore and more

RADWIMPS have announced a new Asian tour, which will see the band perform in Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and more cities – see the full list of dates below.

Today (January 26), the Japanese rock band took to Instagram to announce their upcoming Asian tour, featuring a poster designed by Keiichi Tanaami. “RADWIMPS WORLD TOUR 2024 ‘The Way You Yawn, and the Outcry of Peace’ [Asia] is confirmed,” the post’s caption read, before stating that more dates will be announced in future: “We plan to add more dates so stay tuned.”

Advertisement

RADWIMPS’ regional stint will commence with two dates at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium on April 6 and 7, before travelling to perform in venues including Manila’s Smart Araneta Coliseum, Singapore’s Singapore Expo, Bangkok’s UOB Live, and finally concluding on May 25 at Seoul’s SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium. A full list of RADWIMPS’ Asian 2024 tour dates can be found below.

For the Japanese shows, Bokunchi members can register for advance tickets on a lottery basis via RADWIMPS’ official website between Friday, January 26 at 12PM and Sunday, February 4 at 11:59PM local time. Ticket sales for all other dates have yet to be announced, but updates can likewise be found on RADWIMPS’ official website.

RADWIMPS’ latest live announcement follows their 2023 Asian tour, which saw them perform five dates across Seoul, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta. In a press release, the band stated that this year’s tour will serve those who were unable to secure tickets to their 2023 live dates.

“Following the tremendous success of their sold-out world tour in 2023, the band has decided to return to Asia this April and May to perform for their devoted fans who were unable to secure tickets the previous year,” it read. “This time, RADWIMPS will be playing at larger venues to accommodate the overwhelming demand.”

On January 24, RADWIMPS’ released their latest single, ‘Seikai’, which follows their 2023 singles, namely ‘Dai-Dan-En’ featuring Japanese rapper ZORN and ‘Kanashibari’, featuring ao. In 2022, the band were roped in by director Makoto Shinkai to produce the soundtrack for his film, ‘Suzume’, with composer Kazuma Jinnouchi.

RADWIMPS’ The Way You Yawn, and the Outcry of Peace’ Asian tour dates are:

APRIL

04 – Tokyo, Japan – YOYOGI National Stadium 1st Gymnasium

06 – Tokyo, Japan – YOYOGI National Stadium 1st Gymnasium

13 – Yokohama, Japan – PIA ARENA MM

14 – Yokohama, Japan – PIA ARENA MM

Advertisement

MAY

01 – Manilla, Philippines – Smart Araneta Coliseum

07 – Hong Kong, China – AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10

11 – Singapore – Singapore Expo

15 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei Music Center

23 – Bangkok, Thailand – UOB LIVE

25 – Seoul, Korea – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium