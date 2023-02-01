RADWIMPS announce North American tour

Japanese rockers RADWIMPS have announced a North American tour starting this April as their first international tour in five years.

The band will visit six cities on the North American tour, starting off at the San Jose Civic in San Jose this April 16. The next stop on the tour will take them to the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18 and to the Pabellon Oeste in Mexico City on April 22 before the band head to The Vic in Chicago on April 24.

RADWIMPS will then head to Toronto on April 26 to perform at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre before ending their tour at the Palladium Times Square in New York on April 29.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

RADWIMPS most recently released the music video for ‘Kanata Haluka’, the theme song they composed for filmmaker Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, ‘Suzume no Tojimari’, in November last year. The song was one of many from a soundtrack entirely written by RADWIMPS and composer Kazuma Jinnouchi, whose previous credits include 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level and 2020’s Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045.

This was the third such collaboration between Shinkai and RADWIMPS, with the band having supplied the soundtrack to Shinkai’s previous two films, Weathering With You and Your Name. The latter movie included RADWIMPS’ breakout hit, the soundtrack song ‘Sparkle’.

RADWIMPS were formed in 2001 in Kanagawa, Japan by Yojiro Noda and bassist Yusuke Takeda, alongside drummer Satoshi Yamaguchi and guitarist Akira Kuwahara, and debuted with their self-titled full-length album two years later. The group have released eight more studio albums, the latest of which was titled ‘FOREVER DAZE’ and was released in November 2021.

The LP notably features collaborations with actress-singer Masaki Suda, rapper Awich, and alt-pop singer-songwriter iri.

RADWIMPS’ North American tour dates are:

April 16 – San Jose Civic, San Jose

April 18 – YouTube Theatre, Los Angeles

April 22 – Pabellon Oeste, Mexico City

April 24 – The Vic, Chicago

April 26 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto

April 29 – Palladium Times Square, New York