Rae Sremmurd, Rudimental, Kelis and more to perform for Singapore’s Mandala Weekender

Singapore’s Mandala Club has announced an inaugural three-night Weekender festival to coincide with the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and its surrounding festivities.

The Mandala Weekender will take place on race weekend, with festivities taking place from September 30 to October 2 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall C. The lineup is set to feature Rae Sremmurd, Rudimental, Kelis, Armand Van Helden, Basement Jaxx and more throughout the three days with performances from 10.30pm till 4.30am daily.

More acts will be announced for the Mandala Weekender in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Mandala Weekender are now available starting at SGD88 for super early bird passes. Early bird tickets will be priced at SGD118 before rising to SGD148 for advance tickets. Those looking to buy at the door will be charged SGD168.

VIP upgrade options are available upon purchase. Get your tickets here.

International acts such as Marshmello, the Black Eyed Peas and The Kid LAROI, are set to perform as part of the entertainment lineup for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this September. Other announced headliners include Green Day, Marshmello, Westlife, TLC and Suede, who will occupy the main stages (Zone 4 Padang Stage and Zone 1 Wharf Stage).

Other performers announced for the event include iDKHOW, The Ramona Flowers, When Chai Met Toast, INCH, ShiGGa Shay, WUKONG, Ihasamic! x Wovensound, and more.

The 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is the first to take place since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is scheduled for 30 September – 2 October.

The Mandala Weekender lineup so far is:

Advertisement

Rae Sremmurd

Kelis

DJ Nash D

Skinny Macho

Armand Van Helden

The Ritual (Anane + Louie Vega)

Orio

Rudimental (DJ set)

Basement Jaxx (DJ set)

Joshua P