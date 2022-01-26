Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi arrested for alleged battery

Rae Sremmurd‘s Slim Jxmmi was arrested on a battery charge in Miami earlier this week, after allegedly assaulting his partner following an argument.

As NBC6 reports, Miami police arrested the rapper – real name Aaquil Brown – at an apartment early Tuesday morning (January 25) and charged him with one count of battery.

According to an arrest report, an argument broke out between Brown and the alleged victim, named Kiara, who said she had been in a partnership with the rapper since November of 2018. Brown allegedly went out to a bar and returned smelling of alcohol. She reportedly asked Brown to help her move their baby’s playpen, but he refused.

The woman then tried to move the baby to a bedroom, at which point Brown is said to have grabbed her hair, pulling her extensions out. She then began filming the incident on her phone, sending footage to a friend. Brown allegedly began to chase her around the apartment, attempting to take the phone from her.

It’s alleged that Brown laid on top of the woman while she was in the fetal position and, after she went into a bedroom and closed the door, “kicked in the door causing a hole in the wall”. According to the report, Brown later grabbed the phone and threw it off a balcony to stop footage of the altercation from being posted online.

The arrest report notes that the woman “sustained scratch marks on her chest” during the incident. Brown was taken into custody and later given a $1,500 bond. Brown’s partner has since taken to social media to deny that she was assaulted.

“Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

NME has contacted a representative for Rae Sremmurd for comment.

Under the name Slim Jxmmi, Brown has performed as one half of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd since 2008, alongside his brother, Swae Lee. Known for hits like ‘Black Beatles’ and ‘No Type’, the duo’s last project was 2018’s ‘SR3MM’.