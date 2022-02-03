Rafi Sudirman falls out of love in the new single ‘Don’t Call My Name’

Indonesian singer Rafi Sudirman has released his first single of 2022, ‘Don’t Call My Name’.

Released yesterday (February 2) on major streaming platforms alongside a music video, ‘Don’t Call My Name’ tells the story of Sudirman moving on from an ex-partner over a funky pop beat.

“She don’t play no games / Doesn’t like to wait / She don’t really care ‘bout her lover,” Sudirman croons in the music video as he flirts with a woman (model Kelly Kenina) after a chance meeting at a bowling alley and an arcade. The two end the clip dancing together after exchanging smouldering glances in a private corner.

Watch the music video for ‘Don’t Call My Name’, which was directed by Ervan Aditya and features choreography by Sudirman himself, below.

In a statement about the song, the 18-year-old said, “‎It can’t be denied that there must be anger and complaints in every relationship. This song tells the story of the party who gave up on the situation and asks his former partner not to call his name again.”

Finding success as a child singer, Sudirman won the award for Best Boy Singer at the AMI Awards in 2017. The Warner Music Indonesia artist released his first single with the label, ‘Collide’, back in October 2021. He previously self-produced and released two EPs, ‘Bedroom Mix Vol. 1’ and ‘Scenery’ in 2020, before signing with Warner.