Rage Against The Machine are donating $475,000 to reproductive rights organisations

Rage Against The Machine have pledged US$475,000 (£387,000) to reproductive rights organisations in Wisconsin and Illinois, following the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade yesterday (June 24).

The band issued a statement on social media today (June 25), announcing that they will be donating the entirety of a sum of money that their fans raised “from the sale of our charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center”.

Rage Against The Machine went on to say that they are “disgusted” by the recent Roe v. Wade repeal, adding that the decision will “have a disproportional impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities”.

“Like the many women who have organised sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist,” the band concluded.

Earlier this year, the band shared a statement supporting abortion rights in the US, following a leaked draft from the Supreme Court privately voting to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Yesterday, it was announced that the US Supreme Court has officially overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that made abortion in the United States legal on a federal level.

Rage Against The Machine are now the latest in a growing list of artists that have spoken out against the ruling. Lizzo most recently announced that she has partnered with Live Nation to donate $1million from the profits of her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion rights.

Since the news of the overturn was announced, Phoebe Bridgers, Garbage, Questlove, Cher, Taylor Swift and many more have voiced out against the ruling.

Several artists also used their Glastonbury Festival sets to speak out against the situation. This includes Billie Eilish – who said during her set, “Today is a really really dark day for women in the US” – and IDLES’ Joe Talbot, who dedicated ‘Mother’ to “every mother and every woman and her right to choose whether she is a mother or not”.