Rahmania Astrini releases mournful new single, ‘when you, were mine’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Rahmania Astrini has released a new single, ‘when you, were mine’.

The track, which arrived earlier today (October 7) on digital platforms, is her latest following ‘Adolescent’, an EP that she released earlier this year.

‘when you, were mine’ sees Astrini take on a mournful R&B arrangement, where she expresses regret at a relationship that failed and reminisces of past, intimate memories.

“If I could take it all back and rewrite our story / I would, I would / And if you asked me change now / I would, I would,” she sings.

This afternoon, Astrini released a lyric video for ‘when you, were mine’. Watch it below.

In February, Astrini released her debut EP, ‘Adolescent’. A handful of songs were composed in a writing camp she attended in Stockholm.

Since then, she has issued ‘Shush (The Only One)’, a collaboration with US singer-songwriter Conor Matthews which saw her rework the track from her EP. She was also featured on a track by Australian singer Wafia, titled ‘Pick Me’.

Later this month, Astrini will perform at the Indonesian virtual hip-hop event FLAVS Festival 2021. She will be joined by Cantika Abigail (of GAC), Laze and Tuan Tigabelas, among other acts.