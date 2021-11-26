Rahmania Astrini unveils groove and soul in new single ‘Butterfly’

Indonesian singer Rahmania Astrini has dropped a new song called ‘Butterfly’. The track was released today (November 26) via Warner Music Indonesia.

In the single, the artist introduces a new neo-soul sound, which she describes as “very unique and fresh”, per a press release. “I want people to dance to this song. I want them to vibe and enjoy it as much as I do,” she added.

The anthem is written from the perspective of someone in a long-term relationship, who starts to question its longevity.

In the track, Rahmania solicits for assurance as she sings, “Lend me your hand, for once I ask you / Look into my eyes and tell me what is on your mind? / Unravel your mind, boy / Do the butterflies still come and go as you said? / Are these pretty white lies as pretty as you said?” Its music video sees Astrini singing amidst scenic locations. Watch it below.

The 20-year-old enlisted the help of producer Dila Sarah and co-composer Trichia Clarissa for this project.

‘Butterfly’ follows her single ‘when you, were mine’, released in October. Prior to these tracks, she collaborated with American singer Conor Matthews for the track ‘Shush (The Only One)’. Astrini also lent her voice for Australian singer-songwriter Wafia’s ‘Pick Me’.

In February, the singer – also called Astri – released her six-track debut EP titled ‘Adolescent’.