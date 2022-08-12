Rain to perform free showcase in Kuala Lumpur this month

South Korean singer Rain is slated to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia later this month.

The K-Pop veteran will be making an appearance at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on August 27. According to the New Straits Times, Rain – real name Jung Ji-hoon – will be performing at the Betadia Night event, alongside Malaysian mandopop singers Andre Tan and Jess Lee.

Fans can expect all three artists to perform a series of songs, including their hits during the event, which coincides with a launch by digital insurance company Betadia Malaysia.

The company announced the upcoming concert on Thursday (August 12), saying attendees will be able to enjoy delicious food and art installation pieces, apart from the performances.

Entrance to the concert is free and fans would simply need to log on and register via the company’s website. All tickets have currently been fully redeemed, and organisers have yet to confirm if more passes will be made available.

However, due to the overwhelming response to the concert, Betadia Malaysia experienced some “technical issues” that prevented it from sending out some RSVP tickets, but told the fans to “rest assured that we’re looking into it.”

To address the issue, the company told those who did not receive an email notification after registering to send direct messages to its Facebook account.

The show also marks Rain’s only Southeast Asian date so far, as he had yet to mention any other appearances in the region.

Earlier this year, Rain – who has been in South Korean entertainment over the past two decades – appeared as the main cast member of the fantasy medical drama Ghost Doctor, alongside fellow entertainer Kim Bum.

During a press conference on the premiere of the television series in January, Rain described his chemistry with Kim as being “beyond words”, adding that the two had to know each other’s actions and movements to “recreate them exactly”.