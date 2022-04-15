Raisa announces ‘It’s Personal’ concert this May

Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa has announced an upcoming solo concert scheduled to take place in May.

The concert, dubbed the It’s Personal Showcase, will take place on May 14 at the Stadion Tenis Indoor Jakarta. The concert will see Raisa perform in support of her recently released album of the same name.

Tickets to the It’s Personal Showcase will go on sale on Monday (April 18) via tiket.com. Tickets will be available in six price categories. CAT 1 passes will set fans back IDR1.7million, while CAT 2 and 3 passes run for IDR1.5million and 1million respectively.

CAT 4 tickets will cost IDR900,000, while CAT 5 and 6 passes go for IDR650,000 and 500,000 accordingly.

Entrance to the concert will only be permitted to attendees who have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Attendees will also have to comply with the venue’s safety precautions at the time of the concert.

Raisa released ‘It’s Personal’ on March 17, marking her first LP in seven years. Previously, the artist had launched her self-titled debut album in 2011, followed by ‘Heart to Heart’ in 2013, and ‘Handmade’ in 2016.

In June 2021, Raisa released a five-track EP, also titled ‘It’s Personal’. The EP included the songs ‘Kutukan (Cinta Pertama)’, ‘Love & Let Go’, ‘Ragu’, ‘Tentang Dirimu’ and ‘Jangan Cepat Berlalu’. All five songs feature on the full-length album.