Raisa, Matthaios and other Southeast Asian artists share trilingual song inspired by ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’

Southeast Asian artists Raisa, Matthaios, Yonnyboii and Sprite have collaborated on a trilingual song, ‘Trust Again’, inspired by Disney film Raya And The Last Dragon.

The song features references and phrases from Filipino, Indonesian, Malaysian and Thai cultures. It also incorporates traditional Southeast Asian instruments such as the angklung, jaw harp and the seruling.

The new track follows the release of KZ Tandingan’s ‘Gabay’, the first Filipino-language Disney song. ‘Trust Again’ was released on digital platforms today (March 12). Hear it below:

Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa posted about the song as early as March 1. “So excited to be a part of this project! Disney always has a special place in my heart and the fact that this is an original song for the first south east asian princess just makes me soooo happy!” she wrote on Instagram.

Filipino rapper Matthaios tweeted last week, “The DISNEY DREAM is now a REALITY!” See their posts below.

Last month, Matthaios dropped the music video for new song ‘Vibe Check’. In January, 15-year-old Thai rapper Sprite dropped his latest song ‘ดาวดึงส์’ (‘Star’).

Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii released the music video for ‘Sheenta’ featuring Shee in December last year. Meanwhile, Raisa released her latest track ‘Bahasa Kalbu’ featuring composer Andi Rianto in August.

Raya And The Last Dragon centres on its titular protagonist, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, who is Disney’s first Southeast Asian protagonist. Raya embarks on a journey to collect the broken shards of a legendary dragon gem in order to restore the fictional world of Kumandra to its former glory.

Raya and the Last Dragon premiered on Disney+ and international cinemas on March 5. Disney+ subscribers were able to stream it upon release day with Premier Access (a one-time fee that cost S$38.98 for Singaporean subscribers). The film will be available to all Disney+ subscribers from June 4 onwards.