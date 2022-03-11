Raisa shares melancholic new single, ‘Cinta Sederhana’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa has released a poignant new single, ‘Cinta Sederhana’.

Released on Friday (March 11) on major streaming platforms, the track comes one week ahead of her highly anticipated upcoming album, ‘It’s Personal’. The melancholic track is made up of Raisa’s soothing vocals, set against a stirring strings and piano arrangement.

An accompanying music video for the track has also been released, which sees the singer-songwriter in a singing in a field, as she attempts to reach out to a loved on through the video.

Watch the music video for ‘Cinta Sederhana’ below.

Raisa’s upcoming LP will mark her first album in seven years. Previously, the artist had launched her self-titled debut album in 2011, followed by ‘Heart to Heart’ in 2013, and ‘Handmade’ in 2016.

In June 2021, Raisa released a five-track EP, also titled ‘It’s Personal’. The EP included the songs ‘Kutukan (Cinta Pertama)’, ‘Love & Let Go’, ‘Ragu’, ‘Tentang Dirimu’ and ‘Jangan Cepat Berlalu’. All five songs will feature on the full-length album.

In November last year, Raisa emerged as a big winner at the 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards, taking home Best Album for ‘It’s Personal’, Best Solo Pop Performance (Female) for ‘Tentang Dirimu’, and Best Production for ‘Bahasa Kalbu’.

Raisa’s album is also scheduled to arrive ahead of her performance at the upcoming Indonesian music festival Joyland between March 25 and 27.