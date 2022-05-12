Raisa’s ‘It’s Personal’ Jakarta concert delayed one day due to May Day mass gatherings

Indonesian artist Raisa‘s ‘It’s Personal’ concert in Jakarta on May 14 will be delayed one day due to May Day mass gatherings in the area of the show venue.

The concert will still take place at the Stadion Tenis Indoor Jakarta, but one day later than planned on May 15. Promoter Juni Concert said the show was delayed following advice from the authorities regarding mass gatherings to mark May Day in the Gelora Bung Karno area, where Raisa’s concert is to be held. It’s been reported that on May 14 workers’ rights group Serikat Pekerja Seluruh Indonesia will be organising a demonstration and march, with an expected turnout of 60,000 people.

Raisa apologised for the show delay in an Instagram Story yesterday (May 11), as reported by Hai Online. “‎I’m really sorry for friends who are disappointed or bothered,” the singer said, adding that the situation was out of her control. ‎‎

Advertisement

In a statement, Juni Concert stated that all tickets for the May 14 show will be honoured on May 15 with no additional charges. There have been no changes made to the seating plan, stage plan or ticket categories, they added.

Entrance to Raisa’s concert will only be permitted to attendees who have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Attendees will also have to comply with the venue’s safety precautions at the time of the concert.

Advertisement

The concert is in support of Raisa’s latest album ‘It’s Personal’, her first LP in seven years released on March 17. She had previously launched her self-titled debut album in 2011, followed by ‘Heart to Heart’ in 2013, and ‘Handmade’ in 2016.

In June 2021, Raisa released a five-track EP, also titled ‘It’s Personal’. The EP included the songs ‘Kutukan (Cinta Pertama)’, ‘Love & Let Go’, ‘Ragu’, ‘Tentang Dirimu’ and ‘Jangan Cepat Berlalu’. All five songs feature on the full-length album.