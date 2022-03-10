Ramengvrl announces free concert, Reikko and more to support

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has announced a free offline concert.

The rapper took to Instagram to share the news on Thursday (March 10), confirming that it will be her first performance in Jakarta since the coronavirus pandemic first began in 2020.

The concert is set to take place at Caspar on Friday (March 11) in collaboration with Martell, and will be free to attend. However, entry is only being permitted to those aged 21 and above.

Advertisement

All attendees will also have to comply with health protocols, including the wearing of a face mask and mandatory check-ins via the Pedulilindungi app. RSVPs can be found here.

The concert will also feature a slew of supporting artists, including Reikko & Brokenboys, Dexfa, Shuldtz N’ Eve, Goeslan and Jidho.

Ramengvrl most recently released the single, ‘WHO DIS?’ in January, marking her first original release of the year. Earlier that same month, she shared a new South Korean remix of her 2021 single ‘Ain’t No MF’, which featured Korean rappers Bryn and Ash-B alongside original guest pH-1.

In 2021, Ramengvrl released an assortment of singles like ‘Fake Friends’ in late November, ‘Ain’t No MF’ in October, ‘I’m Ugly’ in September and ‘Don’t Touch Me’ with Marion Jola and Danilla in June. She also signed with Warner’s new Asian hip-hop label Asiatic in October.