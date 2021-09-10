RAMENGVRL busts beauty standards in new single, ‘I’m Ugly’

Indonesian rapper RAMENGVRL has released her latest single called ‘I’m Ugly’.

Out today (September 10) on digital platforms via Warner Music Asia, the song tackles criticism on the artist’s physical appearance, doling out verses of self-assured proclamations to prove that nobody can bring her down.

“This song is about shutting down people who like to bring us down by telling us we’re ugly or we’re not up to society’s standards,” the rapper said in a press statement. The song is produced by South Korea-based producer ROMderful.

She dedicates ‘I’m Ugly’ to those who might not fit beauty standards, but are “super confident” and “killin’ it in their own way.”

Listen to the track below.

She will also premiere a music video tonight at 9pm, which will see appearances from a star-studded cast including Korean rapper Queen WA$ABII, rising Thai rapper Tsunari, Singaporean electronic artist Jasmine Sokko, and more.

Per a press release, the visual will document the moments of the editing process of a beauty campaign, with RAMENGVRL undergoing significant editing processes in an attempt to mould into the societal standard of beauty.

Earlier this week, Ramengvrl teased the music video with a short clip on her Instagram page.

Prior to this project, she joined hands with singers Danilla Riyadi and Marion Jola for the empowering track called ‘Don’t Touch Me’ in June.

The soloist also worked with Thai pop artist Pyra and Japanese rapper Yayoi Daimon for the collaborative track ‘Yellow Fever’ in March.