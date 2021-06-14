Ramengvrl, Danilla Riyadi and Marion Jola team up on new single ‘Don’t Touch Me’

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl and singers Marion Jola and Danilla Riyadi have released a new collaborative single, entitled ‘Don’t Touch Me’.

The genre-hopping song, which arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (June 11), switches between R&B, indie folk and hip-hop to match its artists, all of whom tell their own stories in relation to female empowerment and the struggles they have faced as women.

‘Don’t Touch Me’, produced by Lafa Pratomo and Danilla Riyadi, starts off a verse from Marion Jola, who shows off her R&B chops before Ramengvrl chimes in with a rapid-fire rap verse that lashes out at her male peers’ disrespect. Danilla Riyadi joins Jola and Ramengvrl to sing about the discriminatory treatment women face, whether it’s casual sexism or unfair pay.

Hear it below:

‘Don’t Touch Me’ has gotten a music video directed by Anton Ishmael. An explicit trailer has been released ahead of the video’s unveiling on Wednesday (June 16).

The trailer depicts the three musicians in what looks to be an abandoned hospital, driven mad by the atrocities committed against them. Watch it below.

Prior to the release of ‘Don’t Touch Me’, in March Ramengvrl jumped on ‘Yellow Fever’, another female empowerment anthem by Thai singer Pyra. Last year, Ramengvrl released her debut studio album, ‘Can’t Speak English’, via EMPIRE.

Danilla Riyadi, on the other hand, released her latest studio album ‘Peluh, Gairah & Kelana’ last month. The album saw Danilla and her band The Glamors experiment with an ‘80s-influenced disco sound, with elements of new wave and glam rock.

Marion Jola made her debut in 2018 as a contestant on Indonesian Idol, where she finished in the sixth position. Following her time on the show, she released a string of singles and dropped her debut album ‘Marion’ in 2019.